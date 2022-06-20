Ex-Lands Boss Wilson Gachanja, Two Others Arrested Over Sale of Public Land

Three government employees have been arrested by the EACC for assisting the illegal acquisition of public land by private developers.

Wilson Gachanja, former Commissioner of Lands, Zablon Mabeya, former Senior Lands official in charge of Coast Province, and Jabu Salim Mohamed, former Physical Planner, Ministry of Lands, were among those arrested.

The public land in dispute, according to EACC, is a public access road Kwale Diani/Beach Block/1072, valued at Sh30 million.

The suspects were taken to the Integrity Centre for further processing in preparation for their arraignment at Mombasa Law Court on Tuesday.

Twalib Mbarak, EACC Chief Executive Officer, claimed the names of two of the arrested land officials appeared in majority of the court filings attempting to reclaim illegally acquired public land.

“In addition to tracing and recovering public land that was illegally allocated to private developers, EACC seeks to hold all the public officials involved to account,” he said.

“Public officials hold office to serve the public interest and as such, they should at all-time desist from breaching the trust vested in them. Investigations targeting more public officials on related public land matters are ongoing.”

