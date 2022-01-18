Wilson Airport Temporarily Closed After Uhuru’s Order

Normal operations at the Wilson Airport were halted on Tuesday following an order by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the President ordered all planes at the Nairobi-based airport be temporarily grounded moments before visiting Head of State from Hungary, János Áder, boarded a passenger plane out of the city.

President Áder was reportedly headed to either Diani or Maasai Mara.

There was a last-minute change of plans after President Kenyatta ordered the Kenya Airforce to fly the Head of State to his destination instead of traveling in the passenger plane.

Security was heightened at the airport as the military took over the operations.

Sources at the airport disclosed that passengers were ordered out of their flights during the incident sparking outrage from some who decried inconveniences.

President Áder arrived in the country on Monday.

Ader and his wife, First Lady Anita Herczegh, were received at State House in Nairobi by President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

The Hungarian leader, who is in the country on a four-day visit, is the first President of the Republic of Hungary to visit Kenya since the European nation became the 6th country to set up diplomatic presence in Nairobi in 1964 shortly after Kenya’s independence in 1963.

