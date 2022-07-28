Wilson Airport Closed For Military Event

Domestic airlines using Wilson Airport in Nairobi have cancelled their flights over a military event taking place near the airport.

The airspace will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

The closure is anticipated to have an impact on a number of flights, particularly those taken by local tourists.

Read: Wilson Airport Closed Ahead of KDF Airshow at Uhuru Gardens

“The airspace will be closed on Thursday from 10am to 4pm and again on Friday from 10am to 4pm,” said the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

According to the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), the consecration, presentation, and trooping of the colors by the 21 Battalion, the Kenya Rifles will take place in Ulinzi Complex, Lang’ata, Nairobi.

The event will be graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Read Also: Wilson Airport Temporarily Closed After Uhuru’s Order

Airlines like Safarilink and Air Kenya, which operate scheduled services and charter flights from the airport, are currently making plans to either reschedule their flights or rebook customers for departures on subsequent days.

Additionally, passengers with bookings for those two days are urged to get in touch with the relevant booking offices.

Following the temporary inconvenience, airlines like Safarilink have already rescheduled their flight and advised their customers to take the early morning flights as well as the afternoon flights.

Read Also: Another Safarilink Plane Skids Off Runway At Wilson Airport [Video]

“AIRPORT CLOSURE NOTICE! To all our esteemed customers, please note Wilson Airport will be closed on 28thJuly 2022 and 5th August from 10:00am to 4:00pm. For further clarification regarding the new timings, call our reservations team on 0730888000 or email res@flysafarilink.com,” tweeted Safarilink.

Wilson Airport is one of Africa’s busiest airports for light aircraft serving both domestic and international traffic.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...