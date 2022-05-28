Wilson Airport Closed Ahead of KDF Airshow at Uhuru Gardens

The Kenya Defense Forces is set to host an Air Show Festival at Uhuru gardens along Lang’ata road today. KDF has partnered with the Aero Club East Africa to display both military and civilian aerobatic capabilities with the aim of engaging and entertaining the public.

The public has been invited to the exciting display

“You are all invited to witness this spectacular show of scintillating aerobatics by Kenya Air Force jets and extreme maneuvers by a variety of helicopters in their inventory,” KDF said.

The Wilson Airport will be closed temporarily to facilitate the air show. The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said the airport will remain closed between 7am and 2pm.

“Passengers scheduled to travel on Saturday through Wilson Airport are advised to check with their respective airlines for flight status updates,” the KCAA stated on its twitter account.

Aerobatics by KAF jets and daring maneuvers by helicopters, as well as anti-poaching drills by the Kenya Wildlife Service, will be on show.

Phoenix Aviation Cessna Sovereign, Kenya Airways Embraer 190 fly-past, Farmland Aviation firefighting show, and South African aerobatics by Mark Hensman are among the other participants.

