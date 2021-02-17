Singer Willy Paul Takes Legal Action Against Pregnant Woman

Singer Willy Paul has reported to the police a woman who claimed to be pregnant for him.

The crooner reported the matter at Central Police Station which was put down as “defamation” in the occurrence book.

The woman, only identified as Ruth, who spoke to Word Is, said she was tricked into going to Thika Road Mall (TRM) where she was apprehended.

“The arrest started as a set-up. I was told to go for an Interview in one of the leading TV stations for a lifestyle show. I trusted them, so when I went for ‘shooting’ at TRM, that’s where I was arrested,” she said.

Apparently, the hitmaker did not accompany the police but caught up with them at the police station where Ruth was held for at least eight hours.

Read: I Was Set UP, Teen Socialite Shakilla Says On Controversy Surrounding Arrest At Willy Paul’s Home

She was later released after failing to raise bail money.

“They wanted cash bail, I didn’t have money, so I don’t know why I was released because it got to a point I was released,” she added.

Willy Paul on his part said the woman came clean and named those pushing her to tarnish his image.

“At the station, the girl mentioned everyone that sent her to ruin my name. It is some upcoming producers,” he said.

Last week, Ruth told Mungai Eve, that the father of two impregnated her and demanded that she keeps the pregnancy to herself.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu