Willis Raburu’s Estranged Wife Marya Prude Makes Comeback After Break Up

Citizen TV news anchor and 10 Over 10 host Willis Raburu left his wife of three years, Mary Ngami alias Marya Prude, two months ago.

According to sources, Raburu was cheating on Marya with a certain Ugandan woman who turned out to be Rwandese.

The woman, Miva Noella, denied ever knowing the Hot 96 FM mid-morning show host.

“I am crying right now everybody is sending me that. I don’t even know the guy,” she said in a text message seen by Kahawa Tungu.

In another message shared on Instagram, Noella laments about receiving a lot of direct messages over the issue.

“Hi everybody, I didn’t feel the need to reply to this lie, but I’m getting exhaustingly many DMs asking me about this and everyone deserves to know the truth. I want to let every Kenyan reading this that I don’t know the guy Twitter is portraying me to know. Thanks,” she wrote.

Away from Noella, the couple is said to have ended things shortly after returning from a trip to the States.

This was after losing their daughter, Adana, earlier this year.

It was in March when Marya Prude is said to have moved out of their matrimonial home in Phenom Estate, Langata.

Raburu is said to have moved her out to a rented apartment in Kiambu’s Thindigua area.

At the height of speculations, Marya deactivated her social media accounts.

Almost two months later, the businesswoman is back and is dancing her problems away.

She is featured in a Tiktok video, captioned, “She’s glowing.”

It is also important to note that she is yet to drop the “Raburu” name.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu