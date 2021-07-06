Willis Raburu Welcomes Baby With Ugandan Girlfriend Ivy Namu

Citizen TV Presenter Willis Raburu and Ugandan girlfriend Ivy Namu have welcomed their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, the TV personality posted a photo holding a baby’s shoes. He further posted a picture of himself holding the hands of a newborn baby on his Insta stories.

Although Willis did not reveal the name nor the gender of the child, it is clear that he is basking in the joy of being a new dad while ideally accepting congratulatory messages from friends and fans.

Speculations of having welcomed a child began last month through blogger Edgar Obare where it was revealed that the new parents had held a baby shower to welcome their child.

Read: Willis Raburu Expecting child with New Girlfriend a Year after Split with Marya Prude

Through an invite-only baby shower card, the event detailed the progress of the day filled with games and sumptuous meals.

The news comes just one year after Raburu and ex-wife Marya Prude went their separate ways after losing their child.

They had both taken a break from work and social media proceeded to the States for a vacation.

Read Also: I Still Love Marya – Willis Raburu Says As He Explains Regrets In Marriage

Shortly after returning from the trip, the couple reportedly ended things on allegations of cheating forcing Marya to move out of their matrimonial home in Phenom Estate, Langata.

Maryaprude said in a Q&A on Instagram that she was not planning to get married or have kids in the future.

However, it seems Raburu moved on faster, and has already started building his family with Ivy Namu.

