Willis Raburu Separates From Wife Marya Prude After Cheating With Ugandan Woman

The ever playful Citizen TV news anchor and 10 Over 10 show host Willis Raburu is no longer cohabiting with his wife Mary Ngami, aka Marya Prude.

According to sources, the couple separated immediately after they lost their daughter, Adana, earlier on this year.

They first took a vacation in the States where Raburu’s brother resides with the wife.

A local blog does however indicate that the couple ended things in March when Marya found out that her now estranged husband was having extramarital affairs with a Ugandan woman.

It is then that Raburu demanded that she leaves their home in Phenom Estate, Langata.

Marya, a businesswoman, is said to have moved to a rented apartment in Kiambu’s Thindigua area.

The house was apparently paid for by the journalist with two months rent in advance.

“In March is when hell broke loose after Raburu told his wife to move out. He is currently living in Kileleshwa with another woman,” a source is quoted by Word Is.

“What happened is they divided the households items. Raburu then rented a house for Marya and paid a deposit of two months,” they added.

Raburu who also hosts a mid-morning show on Hot96 FM is allegedly now living with his lover in Kileleshwa.

Marya has since deactivated her social media accounts.

The couple got married some two years ago in a low key event attended by friends and family.

But Kahawa Tungu understands that the groom’s mother has never taken a liking to Marya.

Some said Raburu got hitched way too fast after dumping his ex fiancee Sally Mbilu.

But according to him, he met Marya in church but could not act on his feelings as he was already dating Mbilu, who was at the time his colleague at Royal Media Services.

“But even though I noticed her fine-ness, I didn’t do anything as I was still in a relationship. About a year passed by after we met,” he said.

Raburu, the son of former powerful Provincial Commissioner Peter Raburu, is yet to confirm or deny the rumours.

