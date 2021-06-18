Willis Raburu Expecting child with New Girlfriend a Year after Split with Marya Prude

Citizen TV Presenter Willis Raburu is rumoured to be expecting a baby with his new girlfriend. According to info from Teamaster Edgar Obare’s Instagram, the duo recently had a baby shower and could already have welcomed their little one.

Below is an invite card for the baby shower

Raburu and his wife Maryaprude broke up just six months ago after they lost a child during birth last year.

They had both taken a break from work and social media proceeding to the States for a vacation.

Shortly after returning from the trip, the couple reportedly ended things on allegations of cheating forcing Marya to move out of their matrimonial home in Phenom Estate, Langata

Read: Marya Prude Confirms Divorce With Willis, Opens Up on “Never Wanting Children Again”

Maryaprude said in a Q&A on instagram that she was not planning to get married or have kids in the future.

However, it seems Raburu moved on faster, and has already started building his family with the lady identified as Ivy Namu.

