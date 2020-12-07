Willie Kimani Murder Trial Adjourned After Lawyer Cliff Ombeta Tested Positive For Covid-19

Lawyer Willie Kimani’s murder case has been adjourned to Tuesday after counsel for the accused, Cliff Ombeta tested positive for Covid-19.

Ombeta is the defense lawyer for Fredrick Leliman and Stephen Cheburet, the first and second accused in the case.

The court on Monday heard that the lawyer was in contact with a Malindi client who has also contracted the virus.

Ombeta got tested for Coronavirus on Sunday and only received the results this morning.

Judge Jessie Lessit directed that the lawyer furnishes the court with the official results on Tuesday.

In October, Kimani’s murder trial was again postponed after one of the suspects contracted the novel virus.

Justice Lessit then heard that the second accused, who is remanded at Kamiti Maximum prison, was undergoing Covid-19 treatment.

Cheburet was charged with the murder of Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and driver Joseph Muiruri in 2016.

Other suspects in the case are AP officers Fredrick Leliman, Sylvia Wanjiru and Leonard Mwangi and police informer Peter Ngugi.

Lawyer Kimani, Josephat Mwenda and Joseph Muiruri were kidnapped after leaving the Mavoko Law Courts on June 23, 2016.

Their bodies were retrieved a week later from Athi River near Donyo Sabuk police post, stashed in gunny bags.

