William Ruto Should Stop Indirectly Insulting Kenyan Mothers, Let Him Make Himself the President – MP Junet Mohamed

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is now calling for Deputy President William Ruto to resign over constant criticism in the government which he serves.

In a statement on Tuesday at Capitol Hill, September 8, National Assembly minority whip Junet Mohamed accused the second in command of being behind the recent attacks on President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family by his allies.

This comes hours after the DP called on his allies to stop disrespecting the President.

The DP’s vocal allies, Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi and his Emurua Dikirr counterpart Jonah Ng’eno, had told off the Head of State in an angry rant accusing him of humiliating his deputy.

The MPs were accused of using an offensive slur against President Kenyatta’s mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta, who was the country’s First Lady.

“Leaders should exercise restraint and avoid insults and bad language against other Kenyans. Unsavoury words against mothers and Head of State is a NO, NO. No amount of anger justifies use of offensive insulting language. There exists decent ways to communicate however one feels, ” Ruto tweeted.

Read: ODM Asks Gov’t To Protect Migori MCAs Supporting Obado’s Impeachment

According to Junet, insulting Mama Ngina is tantamount to insulting all mothers in the country.

“It is dishonest and old school for Ruto to be sending people to abuse other leaders then pretend to be telling them to stop, you can abuse other leaders to gain power including mothers of this country, you have no business abusing Mama Ngina, abusing her is abusing all mothers of this country,” Junet said.

The MP said that ODM party is waiting to see whether the DP would make himself President as he has been claiming that he helped party leader Raila Odinga get the Prime Minister position in 2007.

“Ruto must stop threatening Kenyans with violence, he should not think he has the monopoly over violence, Ruto claims he made Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, as ODM we are waiting to see him make himself president,” Junet added.

Junet Mohamed: You cannot abuse other leaders to gain power. Abusing Mama Ngina is abusing all the mothers of this country. pic.twitter.com/7FkkVeKsQH — Adede Adede (@adedeadedeh) September 8, 2020

Read Also: ODM Tells Off NASA Partners Following Claims Of Frustrations

Speaking at the same press conference, Odinga told Ruto allies to stop preaching politics of war and hatred.

“We have gone to war in 1992. 1997 and 2007, no one should try to take this country back to war on account of politics,” Odinga said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu