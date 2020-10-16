William Oketch Appointed As the Chairman of Media Complaints Commission

City lawyer William Oketch has been appointed as the chairman of the Media Complaints Commission by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

Mr Oketch is a former acting chairman of the Communications and Multimedia Appeals Tribunal.

He holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy and Management from Strathmore Business School, a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Kampala International University and postgraduate diploma in Legal Practice from the Kenya School of Law. He is also a certified mediator.

Mr Mr Henry Omusundi Maina, the regional director of Article 19 Eastern Africa, was also appointed to the commission as a member.

Others appointed include Dr Nancy Achieng Booker, Mr Denis Tuikong Kiprono, Ms Esther Jowi Anyango Aduma, Mr Lempaa Vincent Suiyanka and Ms Polly Gathoni Waweru.

The term of the previous commission lapsed on October 3, 2019, and the new commission will find a backlog of over 100 complaints against the media in office.

