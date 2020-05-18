I Know They Are After Me, I Will Stay Put And Keep My Silence – DP Ruto On Jubilee Purge

Deputy President William Ruto has finally broken his silence regarding rifts in the Jubilee Party as he reportedly convened a meeting with his close allies on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

According to Standard, the DP reportedly told his allies that he would not be provoked into fighting with his party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Further, despite remaining silent and not making public comments addressing the rifts in the party, he is said to have warned his allies not to play into the hands of his rivals.

Additionally, the publication reports that a source who attended the meeting intimated that the DP had no interest in engaging the President with words, rather he has opted to stay silent on what he terms as a provocation.

“In war, you don’t show your enemies all the arsenal; you will lose. You must retreat and study how far they can go and strategize on how to counter. This is just the beginning. It’s too early for them to celebrate,” a source who attended the meeting is quoted.

He added, “I know they are after me. I will stay put and keep my silence. This purge against my allies is targeted at forcing me to quit.”

Apparently, attendees of the meeting differed on whether the DP’s allies in Parliament targeted for removal from their positions should resign or stay put.

This is after it emerged that the purge that began in the Senate is expected to extend to the Ruto’s allies holding top posts in the National Assembly, like Aden Duale (Majority Leader) and Benjamin Washiali (Chief Whip).

For instance, those who want the MPs to resign defended the position saying the move would deny their rivals the glory of chest-thumping. The other group said the move will give opponents an easy victory which should not be the case.

“We have a secret weapon to be unveiled at a later date. Just like they are persecuting the DP’s friends, we are aware of their strategy to frustrate him to quit but he will stay put to the end,” another attendee of the meeting is quoted by the publication.

This comes barely a week after Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen was ousted and replaced with Samuel Poghisio in a meeting convened by Party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Senators who snubbed the Parliamentary Group meeting have also been expelled by the Jubilee Party on the grounds of gross insubordination and gross misconduct.

Those senators expelled are Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Mary Seneta Yiane and Millicent Omanga.

Further, the Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju threatened to crack the whip on legislators who were going against the party directives.

