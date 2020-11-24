Ivory Coast And Crystal Palace Star Wilfred Zaha Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Crystal Palace forward Wilfred Zaha has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating, the club has confirmed.

The 28-year-old was left out of the defeat to Burnley in the Premier League on Monday.

“He is awaiting the results of the next test,” said Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

“He is not feeling particularly ill, but unfortunately the test proved [positive], and he is following the procedures.”

Zaha has been a key player for Palace this season, scoring five Premier League goals.

Crystal Palace host Newcastle on Friday, 27 November.

Meanwhile, the Premier League announced on Monday that there had been eight new positive tests out of 1,530 players and club staff between Monday, 16 November and Sunday, 22 November.

It added that those who had tested positive would self-isolate for 10 days.

