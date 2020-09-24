Wikipedia Redesigning Its Desktop Look For The First Time In a Decade

Wikipedia is getting a new look for the first time in a decade to make it more appealing to new users. The website, which is a go to referral for personalities, places, companies and history is an integral part of the overall web culture worldwide. Users can access the crowd sourced encyclopedia entries using their smartphones, tablets or desktop computers.

Among the proposed features detailed in a mediawiki post include changes to the header.

“The first iteration of this header includes a reconfigured logo, of a smaller size (however the wordmark and tagline remain the same size as they are currently in the Vector skin).” the post reads.

First to roll out will be a collapse sidebar which will allow you to collapse the menu on the left side of the page. This will serve to minimize distractions, limiting irrelevant content and links by pushing them to the left side of the screen making it easier for you to focus. Wikipedia will also add an easy one click button to allow users switch the language for the page they are reading.

The site will also improve its search tool to make it easier to find other pages and will reconfigure the logo to make it smaller on each Wikipedia page.

“We have not created a complete, detailed product specification. Each feature will be built and implemented separately, over time. Features which have been created are still being adjusted and improved. Our decisions are based on community feedback, user testing, and extracted API data.” The post on media wiki reads further.

Wikipedia has said that it expects to redesign the desktop version by 2021, although it has not disclosed whether the mobile version will receive the same redesign.

