Wikileaks Releases Confidential Facebook Law Enforcement Guidelines

Kenyans have heard threats from the police and the organisation in charge of ethnic cohesion that they will hold Kenyans online with any hate messages they post on Facebook or Twitter. Now, Wikileaks is making their work easier, through a tweet, the organisation has distributed this confidential law enforcement guideline and form.

Check it out here

