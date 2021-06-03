Wife of Slain Kiru Boys Principal Sentenced to 30 Years in Jail

Wife of slain Kiru Boys principal and former Icaciri Girls Secondary School Principal, Jane Muthoni has been sentenced to 30-years behind bars.

Muthoni and her accomplice, Isaac Ng’ang’a, alias Gikuyu were found guilty of killing Solomon Mwangi.

Justice Joel Ngugi on Thursday described Muthoni as a vengeful wife who planned and financed her husband’s murder.

State prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki and Mbuthi’s family lawyer, Mathenge Wokabi last month urged the court to sentence the two to death.

They noted that the convicts showed no remorse throughout the period of the case.

Muthoni and her co-convict were said to have committed the offence on diverse dates between November 6 and November 11, 2016, at Karakuta Coffee Estate in Juja sub-county, Kiambu County.

She claimed it was her husband’s colleagues who orchestrated the murder after he refused to play into their game over transfers.

The ex-Icaciri Girls school head told the court that the principals, who influenced transfers and promotions of teachers in the region, were aggrieved after Mbuthi was posted to the school while she was promoted to head Icaciri Secondary School without going through them.

Muthoni alleged that the cartel had demanded Sh1 million from them to facilitate their transfer to schools of their choice.

The court heard that the cartel framed Muthoni after killing her husband.

She was accused of having hired four people to kill her husband after suspecting him of having extramarital affairs.

One of the suspects identified as Joseph Kariuki Njuguna alias Karis confessed to being part of a gang hired by the slain principal’s wife to commit the crime.

In a 10-page confession that placed Muthoni at the murder scene, Njuguna pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in a plea bargain arrangement that saw him agree to be a prosecution witness.

He was sentenced to seven years in jail by Kiambu High Court judge Joel Ngugi in March 2017.

In his ruling, the judge stated that it was evident the accused was not directly involved in the planning and execution of the murder, terming him a reluctant participant who did it for money.

He, however, faulted him for doing nothing to prevent the murder.

The fourth suspect, Nelson Njiru, is still at large.

