Wife Of Missing Thika Businessman Under Probe As Police Detect Lies In Her Statement

Police have now shifted their focus to Lucy Wahu, the third wife to missing Thika businessman Julius Gitau who went missing three weeks ago.

The police feel that Wahu and Mr Gitau’s driver, Mr Geoffrey Wachira, could have lied in their statements to the police, suggesting a forced disappearance and conspiracies to cover up.

First of all, Wahu and Wachira while reporting Mr Gitau’s disappearance, indicated his age as 60 instead of 44, raising suspicion on whether Ms Wahu knew the real age of his husband.

“The two reported Gitau as missing at around 4pm. Of great interest is that they indicated Gitau’s age to be 60 whereas we have since confirmed that he was born in 1976,” said Gatanga Police boss Peter Mucheru.

Also, Wahu indicated that she boarded a matatu with Mr Gitau at Ndururumo terminus and arrived at work at around 8am. However, employees in their Thika hardware said that Mr Gitau did not report to work that day.

Ms Wahu also said that they did not use a personal car since they did not have fuel, but reports indicate that all his eight personal cars were in good condition.

“The wife’s claim that he (Gitau) lacked petrol to fuel his cars is weird. In the two shops, his employees say he did not show up,” said Kiambu Business Community Chairman Alfred Wanyoike.

Read: Police Investigating The Disappearance Of Thika Millionaire Who Allegedly Promised To Kill Self

Mr Wachira, Mr Gitau’s nephew, and Ms Wahu reported the matter at 4pm. In Mr Wachira’s statement, he says he was called by Mr Gitau at 10 am to go and collect the lorry that Mr Gitau used to go to the gym. In the lorry, he said he found a suicide note, a masking tape and Mr Gitau’s phone on the dashboard. Detectives felt that Mr Wachira lied, since a suicide note could have triggered immediate reporting to the police.

Also, preliminary investigations have established that the suicide note was not authored by Mr Gitau.

“He told us that he found Gitau’s phone ringing inside the cabin and switched it off. He also found a masking tape and a suicide note that hinted that its author had lost hope in life due to financial stress and had decided to jump into a river. Strangely, Wachira did not see any urgency to report the matter,” said Mr Mucheru.

Since Mr Gitau went missing, his businesses have remained shut as his three wives fight over who should manage them.

“The emerging issues now strongly point to a conspiracy theory that puts his wife and the driver in the middle of it. The two are the only ones aware whether Gitau is dead or alive,” Mr Mucheru said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu