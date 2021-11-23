Wife of Missing Ethiopian Businessman Wants Police Compelled to Produce him in Court

The wife of an Ethiopian businessman who was abducted under unclear circumstances by people believed to be police officers wants the courts to compel the police to produce him in court.

In the habeas Corpus application filed under a certificate of urgency, Milen Mezgebo wants Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to produce the body of her spouse, Samson Teklemichael.

Through lawyer Stanley Kangahi, Mezgebo wants the court to stop the State from deporting Teklemichael but to instead free him.

In an affidavit, the victim’s wife said that he phoned her at around 5.30 pm last Friday claiming that he was being dragged out of his Bentley by unknown individuals.

Mezgebo then rushed to Oloitoktok road and Likoni road roundabout near Kileleshwa where she found Teklemichael’s abandoned vehicle.

“On inquiry, I was informed by traffic officers at the scene that he was picked by police officers to a destination unknown to them,” she swore.

Bystanders allegedly informed her that the arrest was enforced with the help of the traffic cops who were still at the scene of incident.

She reported the matter at Kilimani Police Station.

“With the assistance of friends and family, we visited almost all the police stations within the proximity of Nairobi to no positive result. All efforts to inquire from the police stations have borne no fruit and no information is being offered at all,” she added.

Mezgebo believes her husband’s arrest was orchestrated by State officers and hence apprehensive about his safety.

Teklemichael was stopped by a traffic cop and then dragged out of his car by other individuals.

He was then taken to a waiting Subaru. He has not been seen since then.

