Wife Recounts Last Moments Leading To Death Of Buruburu Man Who Was Burnt In His Car

The death of Terrence Korir, a man who was found burnt in his vehicle at his residence in Buru Buru shocked the nation with speculations on the cause of his death.

New details have now emerged with the wife, 29-year-old wife Ruth Wanjiru Mungai documenting the deceased last moments.

According to the Standard, Korir is reported to have arrived home at 6:30 PM on April 28, 2020 after spending his day at his brother’s place in Ngong.

Apparently, upon arriving home, he parked his car at a different spot from his usual where he would park at an open space close to the wall.

Further, the publication accounts that Korir and his wife had previously agreed that he would visit a counselor within the city on that day.

The wife, Wanjiru is said to have woken up very early, took a shower and went to get dressed in the bedroom. However, Korir’s shower was interrupted after the power went off and he decided to wait for about 15 minutes until they were back.

Ultimately, Wanjiru reportedly realized her husband was not in the shower and heard screams from the neighbors shouting that their vehicle was on fire.

Standard reports that Wanjiru was in more shock after she discovered that her husband was in the vehicle that was burning.

More details by the deceased mother, Betsy Maritim indicate that she was in good communication with the daughter in law as she always kept in touch.

“I have never heard any issue with her. We are constantly in touch,” Korir’s mother is quoted.

A fortnight ago, Kahawa Tungu reported that Korir lost his life after his car caught fire outside his home in Buruburu Phase V, Maimahiu Court.

Suspected suicide in Buru Buru estate. Victim burnt to death in the car.

Speculations lingered regarding his death with a section of social media users affiliating the incident to domestic wrangles.

However, an autopsy conducted by the government pathologist Johansen Oduor indicated that Korir had inhaled a lot of soot hence an indication that he was alive at the time of his death.

Further, Oduor revealed that the deceased intestines had been found empty an indication that he had not consumed food for a period of time.

“The summary is that this is a person who died in the car fire incident. The circumstances and what caused the fire is what we cannot tell,” he added.

Samples of ash from the incident were collected and taken to government Chemist and a comprehensive report is yet to be documented on the cause of the fire that led to Korir’s death.

