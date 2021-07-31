Widow of Slain Dutch Tycoon Denies Murder Charges

The businessman, 55, was found dead at his matrimonial bed at Rocco apartments in Shanzu after an attack by armed assailants on June 4, 2021. He had multiple injuries on the head with his hands and legs tied and his mouth gagged.

Two suspects, Timothy Omondi Ngoe alias Rashid aged 22, and Mary Nekesa Ambani, 33, were arrested by homicide detectives after a thorough probe into the duo’s killing.

Nekesa confessed to having been involved in the murder plot by the deceased’s wife, Riziki Cherono.

According to the DCI, investigations have revealed that the slain tycoon had notified his wife Riziki Cherono of his intentions to divorce her following protracted domestic wrangles.

However, investigations now allude to a more complicated relationship.