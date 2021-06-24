Widow of Dutch National Found Dead in Mombasa Home Arrested in Connection with His Murder

Wife of Dutch businessman found dead at his Shanzu apartment has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Riziki Cherono, the wife of Herman Rouwenhorst, is said to have been picked up by homicide detectives on Thursday at her Bamburi home.

According to Coast Region Police Commander, Paul Ndambuki, Cherono was apprehended following the conclusion of a probe. Mr Ndambuki said that it has since been established that the widow was the mastermind of the heinous crime.

Police are also closing in on another suspect who was apparently in constant communication with the prime suspect before Mr Rouwenhorst and a guard were killed.

She is set to be arraigned at the Mombasa law courts where she will face murder charges.

Earlier on in the week, police disclosed that the couple’s children aged 12 and 14 revealed that their mother opened the door for three strange men on the night their father was killed.

The minors told the police that their parents were constantly in heated arguments and were planning on ending their 13-year marriage.

“My parents were often fighting, and my dad had decided to end the 13-year-old marriage, he told us that he would no longer be living with my mother, but he would continue to take care of us,” one of the children told the police.

On the material day, the minors said, their mother locked their bedroom door from the outside but they could hear their deceased father cry for help.

“Our father kept on screaming for help, as we prepared to go to their bedroom, we realized that our bedroom door had been locked from outside and we could not leave the room,” one minor’s statement read.

The children informed the police that moments later, their mother and the three men walked out of the apartment.

An autopsy exam conducted at the Pandya Memorial Hospital and Coast General Hospital by Government pathologist Johansen Odour, showed that the deceased suffered a blow to the head with a blunt object before being strangled to death.

