Why You should Store Your Most Important Documents On Cloud

In this day and age, cloud storage may be one of the safest places you can keep your most important documents. You can scan your Identity Card, Birth Certificate, Title Deeds, academic certificates and company ownership documents to be stored in cloud.

A few years ago, these highly guarded documents would be stored in the house or for some, in the banks. However, documents such as Academic certificates may be needed frequently, so storing them safely and being able to access them easily is also a concern.

Most of these documents are hard or impossible to replace. Should anything happen to them, our lives would be greatly affected as they hold keys to some of the most important acquisitions throughout our lives.

Read: Convergence Partners Acquire Vodacom Business in Four African Countries

Although storing them at home has long been an option for many people, calamities such as floods and fires have become common place. Theft is also rampant and for some people, once they store the documents, they forget where they have stored them and they end up losing them just like that.

Flash drives and hard discs were popular for saving documents, but if the drive gets lost, so do your documents.

For photographs, apps such as Instagram have become a sort of storage for those beautiful moments. Before, all our photographs were put in albums and sometimes these photos disappeared.

Now, with a smartphone, you can take as many pictures as possible, back them up on Google photos and share with friends on Instagram. Years later, your photos will still be accessible. In Fact, Google always send you reminders of photos from many years ago.

Read also: Microsoft Training And Certification To Benefit 2,300 Youth

You now have a number of cloud storage options you can use online. Google Drive, Google Photos, Apple iCloud, Microsoft One Drive and many others. Simply scan or take photos of your documents and save them there. You can always access them anywhere as long as you have a device with internet connection.

The best part about it, is that unlike photocopies, your documents on cloud will be accepted as originals. The most important factor is to ensure that you have a strong secure password .

Your digital vault will be secured from bad weather, calamities and thieves.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu