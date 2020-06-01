Why You May Not Get To Use 5G On Your Smartphone

There is a lot of buzz regarding the 5G technology as it continues to penetrate more countries.

With so much excitement around it, many users have been waiting with bated breaths to experience the capabilities of the technology compared to the current 4G network.

Ren Zhengfei, the founder and president of Huawei, clarified that 5G will be more relevant for businesses than for personal use.

This may come as a surprise to many as many companies in countries where the network has already launched are already insisting on individual transition to 5G.

Mr Zhengfei states that 5G serves for providing ultra-large-scale traffic but is open to a lot of possibilities that can be limited to what 4G currently is. Otherwise, it would be deemed a failure.

The 5G network is suitable for industrial control and has been used in the Huawei Songshan Lake Park and Saudi Oilfield.

The network features high bandwidth and low latency among other functions, which are ideal for industrial manufacturing.

The Huawei President stated that industrial manufacturing purposes such as manufacturing of aircrafts and other plants, could benefit from USING 5G automation and artificial intelligence management.

“5g is for enterprise business, this is called tob, and it is toc for consumers. We believe that the biggest use right now is tob, which is for commercial users to create advanced things.

“For example, the large open-pit mine in Brazil can switch its workforce to 5g control. Large farms can also adapt to 5g automation. Tractors would be able to cultivate land 24-hours, as long as you remember to refuel. In places like Africa, if there is agricultural machinery working 24 hours, how good will these technologies be for the country?

“There are many uses for 5g in its current state, and it’s a new technology yet. It didn’t reach a very strong level in the use of functions. It will grow even further in the coming years,” Zhengfei Said.

He already gave some insights regarding the next generation 6G networks. Although the technology has not been broken through in theory and other aspects, the trends predict that it should be ready for use by 2030.

