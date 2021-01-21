Why Uhuru, Raila Names Are Missing In BBI List Published By IEBC

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has explained why some signatures are missing from the list of names released for public scrutiny.

On Thursday, the IEBC published the names of the verified BBI signatures, their ID numbers, polling stations, constituencies and counties.

Missing on the list, however, were President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s signatures that they appended at the KICC on November 25, 2020.

Read: IEBC Publishes 1.3 Million Names Of BBI Supporters For Public Scrutiny

IEBC Director of Voter Education and Communication Joyce Ekuam who spoke to the Star said some signatures were still missing because the verification exercise that is being conducted at the Bomas of Kenya was still ongoing.

“The process is not yet complete…it is just interim. We are still finalizing it at the Bomas of Kenya,” Ekuam told the daily.

A quick scan, by this writer, of the verified details uploaded on the Commission’s website revealed many repetitions. Some names appeared thrice with the same ID number.

Read Also: Protect BBI From Thieves, Raila Tells ODM County Chiefs

For such clarifications, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati asked anyone, who has been captured as a supporter without their consent, to report to the Commission by writing to the Acting Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) indicating their objections by Monday, January 25.

According to Chebukati, the 400 clerks picked for the verification process undertook data clearing exercises by removing incomplete records (missing signature, ID numbers, and names), duplicates, and those not in the Register of Voters.

Only one million signatures are required to initiate the Constitutional amendment process through a referendum as proposed by BBI proponents.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu