Here Is Why There Was Heavy Security Presence At Lee Funeral Home

Speculations were rife on Saturday following heavy security presence at the Lee Funeral Home.

Some thought it was the body of Wendy Muthoni, Water CS Sicily Kariuki’s daughter, being collected for burial.

Others said that former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa’s body had been moved to the funeral home.

Netizens also reckoned that Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki had died. These rumours have however been dispelled by his personal secretary Ngari Gituku.

Mr Gituku told a local blog that the former head of state was okay.

“It is utter nonsense and madness,” he said.

But according to blogger Robert Alai, the heavy security presence was because the United Nations (UN) has contracted the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) to build a special isolation facility in Nairobi Hospital’s old wing.

“Ok! The Lee Funeral issue is not death of anyone.The UN contracted KDF to build a special isolation facility for its East and Central Africa staff in the old wing of Nairobi Hospital,” he tweeted.

“KDF contractors are just moving in to setup the UN COVID-19 facility.”

Ok! The Lee Funeral issue is not death of anyone. The UN contracted KDF to build a special isolation facility for its East and Central Africa staff in the old wing of Nairobi Hospital. No VVIP is dead. KDF contractors are just moving in to setup the UN COVID-19 facility. — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) July 25, 2020

The UN entered into a partnership with Nairobi Hospital for a Sh1.1 billion facility that will be constructed within eight weeks.

It will have a 150 beds with 25 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 50 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The facility will also include an operating theater, laboratory, pharmacy as well as radiology diagnostics.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu