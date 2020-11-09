“Why Take Orders From A Fired CEO?” Havi Accuses LSK Council Members Of Undermining Him

The in-fighting in the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) top leadership is far from over with LSK President Nelson Havi now admitting that he has failed to strike a truce with rebel council members, after months of trying.

In a tweet on Monday, Havi revealed that the problem at hand has been worsened by the fact that some council members are taking orders from embattled Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mercy Wambua, whom he has had a difficult relationship with.

The CEO was suspended mid-September over what Havi termed as gross misconduct and incompetence.

She was reinstated by the council a month later amid strong opposition from Havi.

“Nine out of 13 council members voted against the removal of the Secretary/CEO and therefore the motion to remove the Secretary from Office failed. The Majority of the Council members found that the allegations levelled against the CEO did not amount to gross misconduct and or incompetence,” the council said in a statement.

Later on, Havi delivered his own judgment that expelled Wambua.

Determined to block Wambua from resuming office from October 18 as directed by the council Havi reportedly changed locks to her office and even ordered the Information Communication Technology (ICT) team to delete the CEO’s email credentials.

A section of Kenyans has since been calling on Havi to iron out issues with his colleagues in the interest of the society’s image.

Reacting to the concerns, Havi, in a Monday morning tweet, stated that he had tried his best even taking “rebel” members for prayers at All Saints Cathedral church.

He, however, said that his efforts won’t bear fruits if the members continue to take orders from a “fired” CEO further claiming that she is enjoying state protection.

“I have heard your calls that I need to speak to rebel Council Members and work together with them. A brilliant idea indeed. In fact, that is what I had been doing since March when I took them to the All Saints Cathedral for prayers. There is however, an underlying problem, ” he said.

“How can I work with some Council Members who take orders from a Secretary who was fired on 19.10.2020 but has refused to vacate office on the protection of CS Interior, Attorney General, Philip Murgor and Fred Ojiambo? They erroneously see LSK as a Government parastatal!”

