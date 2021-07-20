Why Standard Group Fired Peter Opondo After Only 6 Months

Renowned Editor and Media strategist and Consultant Peter Opondo was on Friday, July 16, 2021, fired by the Standard Media Group.

The termination of his employment came barely six months after he was employed at the media house as the Head of Strategy and content editor.

In a detailed post on social media, Opondo announced that his employment was terminated on grounds of unsatisfactory performance.

“I was sacked! Life isn’t all about highs, sometimes it’s about lows. We rarely talk about our lows, so let me share mine. This past week, the Standard Group sacked me. I have worked for many employers over the past 20 years…it is the first time I am terminated for “unsatisfactory performance,” he wrote. Read: Tension High At Standard Group As Senior Staff Are Fired He further added, “There was no formal appraisal or feedback, there was no documentation or minutes about my alleged performance shortcomings, there was never a discussion with or feedback from my boss, there was no PIP. Just a sacking letter. The HR honcho just told me my boss didn’t think I was the right person for the job. Fair enough, every boss is entitled to their own opinion. What about facts?” According to Opondo, he was given the option of resigning or get fired hence he opted to be sacked.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu have, however, revealed that Opondo was sacked following the interview with Deputy President William Ruto.

For instance, the interview was organized by Peter Opondo and Presenter Sophia Wanuna, but only Opondo was fired.

Wanuna has thus, been appointed the acting Editor following Opondo’s exit.

“Last Friday, our Editor Broadcasting Peter Opondo left the company to pursue other interests. I have therefore appointed Ms Sophia Wanuna to take charge of this segment until further notice, “reads the appointment letter by Editor in Chief Ochieng Rapuro.







