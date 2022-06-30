Why Sadio Manè Is Yet To Marry

A highly rewarding career, money and fame, but Sadio Manè is yet to pronounce the magical words, “I do” to any lady despite many suitors.

So why is this the case?

Manè recently made a switch from Liverpool in the Premier League to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

The move, which is poised to earn the 30-year-old Senegalese Ksh 36 million per week, will make him the top African football earner.

“I’ve seen a lot of girls asking me why I am not married, but sorry you might be wasting your time. The woman I marry will not be on social networks (TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc).

I want to marry a woman who respects God and prayers well. Everyone has their own way of making their choice of love.”

