Why “Punctured” Ruto May Not Run in 2022 – Herman Manyora

Deputy President William Ruto has received a political beating from his boss (President Uhuru Kenyatta) and may be forced to abandon his 2022 Presidential bid, political analyst Herman Manyora has said.

In a video posted on Youtube, Manyora says that the second in command has lost his mojo, and might not be so convincing come 2022.

Manyora was speaking in reference to Ruto’s recent interview with Citizen TV, where he openly admitted to differences with the President.

“He looked deflated. The confidence had gone. The vigour, the energy normally associated with him was clearly and visibly lacking. Ruto has received a beating. He is not the same William Ruto that has been running around,” said Manyora.

According to the University of Nairobi don, recent attacks by the Head of State against Ruto have greatly impacted his political energy.

Also, Ruto remained silent while his lieutenants were flushed out of government and top positions in the Jubilee Party, something that may see him deserted before 2022.

“You could begin with the cabinet. A number of his associates like Henry Rotich were kicked out. The Jubilee Party has also mistreated his allies, the latest being Caleb Kositany, who was ejected out of his deputy secretary-general post. His allies have also been ousted from committee positions in both the senate and the national assembly,” Manyora stated.

Speaking on Thursday, Ruto said that his relationship with the President went sour after the 2017 General Elections when people he termed as “cabals” joined the government.

The Deputy President seemingly pointed fingers to President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of choosing other people over him to run government affairs after the 2017 elections.

“The President has broken no law…he has chosen a different style and it is his prerogative…My advice, when sought, has been forthright and honest. If the President decides to elevate other people, consult more with the former leader of Opposition, I have taken it with grace. You have not heard me complain,” said Ruto.

