Why Netizens Want you to Delete Bolt Taxi App

Taxi hailing app Bolt has come under fire on social media this past week owing to some rider related incidences.

Just recently, a story doing rounds on social media elicited uproar from citizens after a rider narrated how a driver had attacked her, injuring her hand. Through social media, Bolt issued a statement contradicting the rider’s story, and to the chagrin of the public, offered the lady a promo code in exchange to her pulling down the story.

Now a different story has come to light. A user by the name Kevin Binto who happens to be a Bolt driver shared a nasty experience he had with some three lady riders. According to Kevin, the ladies boarded the taxi, and started behaving indecently in the passenger seats. Kevin was disgusted by the behaviour of his lady passengers, and proceeded to reproach them, letting them know his car was not a brothel.

The driver shared a video online showing the ladies also recording the events while pelting stones and hurling insults at him.

The ladies then lodged a complaint with the taxi app, and now Kevin has been suspended from the app, meaning he cannot get passengers and earn his daily income. Social media were taken aback by the decision, hence the hashtag #DeleteBoltApp

We stand in solidarity with the Bolt Driver dismissed without a hearing after encounter with the three ladies in Nairobi. #DeleteBoltApp #deletebolt pic.twitter.com/Y5vVCBiAES — #FreePalestine 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@PwaniPundit) September 17, 2021

For Bolt to humiliate men yet the gender they are siding with can’t even pay their own fares is the epitome of audacity. DELETE the app and don’t forget to give a negative review. Waol gi uwiii! — Ja Loka (@_fels1) September 17, 2021

The hashtag has attracted many users who are now sharing their own negative experiences while using the app. The incidences range from indecency, sexual assault, unprofessionalism, rudeness, unexplained hiked fares among others.

The Estonian taxi app rebranded to Bolt from taxify a few years ago. The company offers taxi services, car hire, food delivery, among other services. As Taxify, the app was already riddled with similar complaints.

Many riders feel that Bolt has failed to take matters concerning customer safety seriously, exposing them to insecure experiences.

The company recently launched women only rides, allowing women riders to select women riders as an additional safety measure.

