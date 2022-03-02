Why President Museveni Snubbed Daughter’s White Wedding (Photos)

Angela Nagasha, the daughter of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni had her white wedding on Saturday in a star-studded ceremony.

Nagasha is Museveni’s daughter from his second wife, Enid Kukunda. She tied the knot with the love of her life, Amanya Tumukunde.

Tumukunde is the son of retired military officer Henry Tumukunde who was a presidential aspirant in last year’s election and a huge critic of President Yoweri Museveni.

The two lovebirds had initially held their traditional wedding a week before where the two families approved of their union and gave their blessings.

Notably, Uganda’s First in Command missed his daughter’s wedding, a move that has been highly criticized on social media.

A wedding is, on most occasions a family affair where the parents are fully involved in sending their daughter to her new home.

For instance, in most weddings, the father walks the daughter down the aisle and hands him over to the husband for them to start a new life together, with the parents’ blessings.

Museveni however snubbed the daughter’s white wedding and instead sent his brother, General Salim Saleh as his representative.

In a video seen by Kahawa Tungu, General Saleh walked Nagasha down the aisle in a very emotional moment.

President Yoweri Museveni snubbed his daughter Angela Nagasha's white wedding. Nagasha was however walked down the aisle by her father's brother, General Salim Saleh. pic.twitter.com/RsgTmwPTkr — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) March 2, 2022

Although Museveni is presumed to be busy with matters of the state, there is no way he could miss his daughter’s wedding.

This desk understands that President Museveni snubbed the wedding because he is not on good terms with Nagasha’s mother, Enid Kukunda.

Further reports also indicate that the President does not approve of the union as Nagasha’s husband, Amanya Tumukunde is the son of retired military officer Henry Tumukunde.

Henry Tumukunde is a huge critic of President Museveni’s administration and contested last year’s presidential elections. The two are viewed as political enemies thus prompting the President to miss his daughter’s wedding as a sign of disapproval.







