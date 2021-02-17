in EDUCATION, NEWS

Why Moi Girls’ Eldoret Students Want Principal Kicked Out

Moi Girls' Eldoret students protesting in the school [Photo/Courtesy]

Students of revered national school, Moi Girls Eldoret, in Uasin Gishu County, on Wednesday morning, held demonstrations in the institution calling for the removal of their Principal Christine Chumba.

In a video seen by this writer, the students, who boycotted classes, marched around the school chanting “Haki Yetu”.

The students camped at the school gate as they were not allowed to demonstrate outside the institution.

The girls accused the principal of embezzlement of school funds, harassing them and also mistreating teachers and support staff.

In a list of claims, the students further accused the principal of abolishing entertainment and sporting activities.

The students also protested closure of the school canteen and change of school diet especially the removal from the menu of eggs, meat and fruits.

According to the students, their current diet consists of ugali and cabbage.

They also condemned the school head for cutting down iconic trees that beautified the institution.

Following the unrest, anti-riot police officers were deployed to the institution and together with senior education officials are monitoring the situation.

