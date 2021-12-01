Why Lawyer Khaminwa Wants Suspects in Lynching Of Grannies In Kisii Denied Bail

Six suspects accused of lynching four elderly women in Kisii to death may have to spend more time behind bars after the victims’ families lawyer moved to court to oppose their bail application.

Lawyer John Khaminwa made his submission before Kisii High Court Judge Hellen Ougo opposing the bail and bond applications by the suspects.

“A clear signal must be sent by the courts that offenders are not to receive lenience from the courts. The families of the victims made it clear that they are receiving threats. Their lives are at risk. Life is precious and life has been taken away. Let the accused continue to be in custody of the court. We don’t want to be embarrassed to be told that another life has been lost,” he said.

Through their lawyer John Khaminwa, the families said that some suspects were still walking around freely.

Brian Nyakundi, 19, Peter Angwenyi, 25, Chrispine Ogeto, 17, Justine Morara, 24, Ronald Onyonka, 24, Amos Nyakundi alias Sonko, 38, have been charged over the killing of the four elderly women identified as Jemima Mironga, 60, Agnes Ototo, 57, Sigara Onkware, 62 and Sindege Mayaka, 85 in Marani, Kitutu Chache North, Kisii County.

The six who accused the women of engaging in witchcraft are believed to have attacked the women due to land rows.

Khaminwa told the court that more suspects were still roaming around freely and he had presented the additional names to investigating officers at Rioma Police station.

He said the women were elderly, and as such enjoyed special protection in the Constitution and in international laws.

Probation officer, Gerald Atinda, compiled a social report saying the six suspects in custody were not suitable for bail as their safety could not be guaranteed.

The court will rule on the application on December 15.

Hearing is set to begin on March 1 next year.

