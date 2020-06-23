Why Kenyans on Social Media Refer to President Uhuru Kenyatta as “Jayden”

Kenyans are known to be fun-loving, from creation of memes from the simplest situations to the most serious issues, with a convergence point on social media.

Sometimes it is just a joke, but a slight mistake could land you into bullying online. The bullying sometimes happens to be the breakthrough for some people like Azziad Nasenya, the TikTok queen.

However, the bullying could end up destroying a personality or brand, the latest being radio host and comedian Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, who admitted to losing business after being trolled online.

But it does not end there; Kenyans will tear you down on social media, no matter your position in the society. So long as they feel that you have crossed their path, they will make sure you feel their wrath.

One of the most trolled person in Kenya is President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was at some point forced to pull down all his social media accounts.

He has been given all sorts of names in line with what Kenyans think is his character, from Wanjohi, a Kikuyu name meaning “a man who loves alcohol” to “wamashati”, a locally coined name to mean man of shirts due to his selection of designer.

However, in an unexpected move, Kenyans branded him as “Jayden” in their recent rant on social media to express their anger against the President.

But why give him the name Jayden?

To start us off, the name Jayden is a boy’s name meaning “thankful”, but for sure Kenyans do not call their Head of State Jayden to mean thankful.

According to Nameberry, Jayden is the only non-traditional name to have broken into the boys’ Top 5, though it’s not quite as frequently used as it once was. Jayden is a popular spelling of a very popular name that was given a big bounce after being chosen by Britney Spears. It first entered the Top 1000 in 1994, and its popularity soared to epidemic proportions through the late 1990s and into the 21st century.

In the modern world, most people feel that the name is give to pampered and lazy kids, who depend on the wealth of their parents.

“If your son is punched out there, – and comes in the house crying, Chase him out. Let him go sort out his weakness out there. Don’t be like Jayden‘s mother who storms out to go scold at the boy who punched Jayden. Don’t raise a simp. Raise a man,” says Amerix, a crusader of men’s rights online.

To some extend, Kenyans believe that parents who call their children ‘Jayden’ end up spoiling them to a point where they can not stand alone.

In the case of the President, history paints him as a man who has never charted his ways away from his parents wings.

In the 1997 general election, he was introduced to politics by the late Retired President Daniel Moi and contested the Gatundu South Constituency parliamentary seat, once held by his father, but lost to Moses Mwihia, a Nairobi architect.

President Moi wanted to hand him the baton in 2002 after his retirement, so he had to make sure he was in government. Mark Too was forced to resign from his nominated seat in parliament to pave way for Uhuru, who would become a cabinet minister in preparation for 2002 general election.

He was handpicked by Moi as the preferred Presidential candidate for KANU, the then ruling party. He however lost. Pundits argue that the handpicking by Moi was a payback to Uhuru’s parents.

To date, his ascension to power is thought to have been weaved by his mother and former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, who has orchestrated the winning political alliances.

He is also believed to be using family wealth to advance his agenda, and has no known successful business venture he has established, or led.

Coupled with history, the President in some events, especially media briefings, appears later than the time announced by his media team. The media has to wait for hours, as in the case of a ‘spoilt’ kid who is always late for occasions.

Sometimes, his communication team announces that he will address the nation at a certain time, but could run late up to hours.

In his first term as a President, most insiders said that he allowed his Deputy, Dr William Ruto to run the government in most times.

Due to his ‘soft’ nature, corruption in his government has been the norm, and at one time he asked Kenyans “mnataka nifanye nini (what do you want me to do)” in regards to corruption.

In his second term, despite showing signs of work, it is alleged that ODM leader Raila Odinga has a lot of influence in the government following the famous handshake.

It is alleged that since he became the President, he has never shown direction since he is used to being guided and shown the way.

