Why Kalembe Ndile Cursed Governor Mutua On His Death Bed

Details of the last conversation of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile on his death bed have emerged.

According to a close relative who spoke to Weekly Citizen, Kalembe Ndile cursed Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua in his last moments.

Kalembe is said to have cursed Mutua for having frustrated him by sabotaging his businesses and political agenda.

For instance, the relative recalled that Kalembe said Mutua will never be the President of Kenya and the misappropriation of county funds under his governance would come back to haunt him.

Kalembe also stated that Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap party would never amount to anything else and will exit the political arena before the 2022 polls.

Regarding Mutua’s marriage, Kalembe mentioned that it will continue to face tribulations and turmoil. Mutua divorced his first wife and is now married to Lilian Ng’ang’a.

The late politician also predicted that Mutua’s wealth will be investigated by the Assets Recovery Authority once he leaves office and what was acquired illegally will be repossessed.

Prior to his death, Kalembe’s relationship with the county boss was frosty. On several occasions, Kalembe lamented being harassed and intimidated by the outgoing Machakos governor.

For instance, in 2019, Kalembe claimed his life was in danger following his long-term rivalry with the county chief.

He went ahead and recorded a statement at Parliament Police Station in Nairobi where he alleged to have been threatened by unknown individuals in a Machakos County government vehicle. The said individuals reportedly said they would break Kalembe’s leg should he fail to stop painting Mutua in a bad light.

“A man in a white pick-up vehicle with county government number plates approached me and told me to move from Mlolongo or else they will break my other leg,” said Ndile.

In yet another instance, Governor Mutua is said to have ordered Kalembe’s Macha Beach Hotel to be closed down for having criticized him. Seven workers were also arrested and charged in the process.

Although authorities cited that the Hotel had been built on riparian land among other illegalities, there were speculations that it had much more to do with the duo’s long-term rivalry.

Consequently, the Mutua-led government had at one time stormed Kalembe’s rental apartments in Mlolongo and arrested tenants.

Kalembe was accused of constructing a commercial building without approved drawings and occupying the building which was under construction without a certificate of occupation. He was thereby directed to produce the documents or have the tenants vacate the building.

The most recent scenario played out in the Machakos Senatorial by-election where Mutua was accused of using intimidation tactics with Kalembe alluding that he was bribed to have Maendeleo Chap Chap aspirant Mutua Katuku withdraw from the race two days to the by-election.

Kalembe Ndile died on Sunday, May 30 at Nairobi Hospital after a long illness. His nephew Nzioki Kimulu confirmed that he died from complications arising from pancreatic cancer.

His burial has been scheduled for Friday, June 11 at his Mbui Nzau home in Makueni County.

