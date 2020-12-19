Why iPhone 12 Pro is Ideal for Video and Photo Lovers

The iPhone 12 series is already available for sale with Apple rumored to be projecting a record 250 million shipments in 2021.

The series has impressive features including the much anticipated 5G powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, which is the fastest chip in a smartphone.

Instagram, YouTube and other social networks have driven up demand for quality photos and videos. The iPhone 12 pro comes with ideal qualities for photos and video creators.

Unlike the standard iPhone 12 which has a dual rear-lens camera, the iPhone 12 Pro features an impressive triple lens camera perfect for photo and video lovers.

The triple lens camera comprises a wide lens, a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide lens with a 120 degree field of view. This allows users to take a range of photos be it wide angled landscapes or detailed portraits.

The iPhone 12 Pro also allows has night mode improvements allowing users to take clear, detailed photos in dark lighting. Night mode has also been expanded to the TrueDepth and Ultra Wide cameras, ensuring you get brighter images.

Tripod users also get to use the night-mode time lapse which allows for longer exposure time while delivering sharper videos, better light trails and smoother exposure in low-light.

The iPhone 12 Pro also allows for portraits in night-mode for stunning images in low-light.

If you love shooting videos, you will be impressed with the HDR video with Dolby Vision on iPhone 12 pro. It is the first smartphone to enable this feature with up to 60fps, offering the highest quality videos on a phone.

“Dolby Vision takes advantage of the Super Retina XDR display for amazing contrast during capture and video playback, and users can share their videos with support for AirPlay up to 4K Dolby Vision to external devices.” Apple explained.

Although not yet in Kenya, the iPhone 12 pro is 5G ready which means users can get connected immediately we have the network in the country. 5G is an upgrade of 4G and is superfast making it easy to upload photos and videos even on the go.

“5G on iPhone boasts improved speeds for faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, more responsive gaming, real-time interactivity in apps, FaceTime in high definition, and much more. Customers will also be able to enjoy a secure, fast connection, reducing the need to connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots.” Apple added.

The iPhone 12 pro also comes with a smart data feature which extends battery life by intelligently balancing data usage.

iPhone 12 pro is also not a delicate phone. This means you can use it without fear of dropping it. It comes with a new ceramic shield front cover infused with nano-ceramic crystals, tougher than any smartphone glass.

