Why IEBC Has Rescheduled Machakos By-election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has rescheduled Machakos Senatorial by-election from March 23 to March 18, 2021.

In a statement on Monday night, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that the commission was forced to review the election date after concerns from the Ministry of Education that the mini-poll conflicted national examinations.

“The Commission has since been informed by Education Ministry that the National Examinations have been scheduled to be held in the week of 23rd March, 2021 which conflicts with the timelines of the Machakos Senatorial by-election. To this end, the Commission has revised the timelines for the by-election of Senate Machakos to 18th March, 2021 vide a corrigenda shared with the Government Printer for publication today, 4th January, 2021. ” the statement reads.

The commission had directed political parties intending to participate in the by-election to submit the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary on or before Monday, January 4, 2021.

“The Commission shall publish, in the Gazette, the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary within seven (7) days of receipt of the names of the candidates,” a gazette notice dated December 28 read.

Candidates intending to participate in the by-election as independent candidates were directed to submit their names and symbols that they intend to use during the by-election for purposes of nomination to the commission on or before Monday, January 4, 2021.

Further, political parties intending to present candidates in the election through direct nomination shall submit the list of persons nominated to contest to the commission on or before January 18, 2021.

Chebukati stated that the campaign period for purposes of the scheduled by-election will commence on January 25, 2021, and cease on March 20, 2021, being 48 hours before the by-election day. Campaign time will run from 7a.m. to 6p.m for the said period.

“The registration and revision of the register of voters for the said electoral areas is suspended until Tuesday, 6th April 2021,” the gazette notice read.

The Machakos Senator seat fell vacant following the death of Boniface Mutinda Kabaka on December 11, 2020.

