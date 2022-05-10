Why I Opted Out Of Azimio-One Kenya Coalition -Kingi

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi says his decision to opt-out of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition was a calculated one.

Kingi, addressing the media today said secret dealings, mistrust and lack of consultations in the Raila-led coalition forced him out.

The Kilifi County boss further outlined that decision-making and consultations were made by a few people and forced down the throats of others, with no room for discussions or negotiations.

Notably, Kingi has reiterated that his party, Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) did not receive a copy of the agreement to join Azimio la Umoja as provided by the constitution. Thus, he cites this among the aforementioned reasons as secrecy that he was not ready to deal with.

“My alliance had to opt-out because the legal process for PAA to be legally in Azimio could not be completed… We were frustrated by the flat refusal of Azimio to make available a copy for the agreement to enable us to table it in our NEC meeting as required in the constitution,” Kingi said while addressing journalists in Karen.

The county Chief further stated that it is time for the Coasterians to benefit from national leadership and as stakeholders, they would take nothing short of that.

Yesterday, Kingi’s PAA and Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap parties signed a coalition agreement and joined DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

The two parties were initially in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition. Dismissing their decision, Raphael Tuju who serves as the Azimio Executive secretariat said it was not a surprise as the two were double-dealing on both sides.

“Some of them were negotiating with the other side and needed this document for purposes of benchmarking, and since we knew this from our intelligence, there was no reason to continue to engage them,” Tuju said.

As the circus continues, the political parties tribunal has dismissed the application by the two parties to exit the Azimio coalition.

The court has stated that the affected parties should have sought alternative internal dispute resolution mechanisms before taking the legal route.

