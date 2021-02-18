Why Gareth Bale Is Warming Bench At Spurs – Agent

Gareth Bale is not playing regularly for Tottenham because “he’s towards the end of his career”, according to the on-loan Real Madrid forward’s agent.

Wales international Bale, 31, rejoined Spurs from Spanish champions Real in September on a season-long deal.

However, he has since started just two of 22 Premier League matches.

Asked about Bale’s lack of minutes, his agent, Jonathan Barnett, said: “He’s towards the end of his career. Really, you have to ask Mourinho that.”

Manager Jose Mourinho last week said a social media post by Bale – which read “good session today” – was a “contradiction” with reality as he was left out of Tottenham’s incredible 5-4 FA Cup defeat at Everton a day later.

The Welshman was not introduced until the 71st minute, with Tottenham already 3-0 down to Manchester City, on Saturday.

Barnett added: “When they say, ‘What’s happened to him?’ – he’s won more trophies abroad than any British player in history.

“He’s done very well financially, and he has enough money for the rest of his life. He has a very good lifestyle, so that is what has happened to him.”

Bale, who joined Spurs from Southampton in 2007 before his then world record £85m move to the Bernabeu in 2013, has won four Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles.

