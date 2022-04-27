Why Didier Drogba Failed In Bid To Become Ivory Coast Football President

Didier Drogba’s quest to become Ivory Coast football president failed to go past the first round of voting leaving many, especially outsiders, asking why the Chelsea legend was rejected.

It was hoped that he would follow in the footsteps of another African great Samuel Eto’o who was elected the country’s football head.

Drogba garnered 21 votes out of 131 votes cast (16.03% of the total votes), a far cry from his opponents, Sory Diabaté and Yacine Diallo, who emerged as the eventual winner after the second round of votes.

According to African football expert and fellow Ivorian, Mamadou Gaye, the first African to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame was a stranger to his own people.

“This the guy who never lived in Cote d’Ivoire in all those years. He just comes and plays and goes back to France,” Gaye said.

“Most of the other African players like Eto’o and Sadio Mane understand what the African culture means. They did a lot for their villages, they left a legacy in their villages.”

“The first team to come out publicly to say they will not be voting for Didier Drogba was a club from his village.

Then the Professional Footballers Association of Cote d’Ivoire, which Drogba helped to form also rejected him.

“Now, if your football family and your physical family both reject you, by what miracle are you going to win?” he quizzed.

