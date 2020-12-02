Why Deputy President William Ruto Will Never Say No To BBI

If you are a supporter of Deputy President William Ruto and hoping that he’ll take a substantive position on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment proposals, then you’ll be disappointed.

Addressing journalists today alongside a number of MPs, Ruto remained adamant that he wanted a consensus on some issues, but remained non-committal in either supporting of opposing the Bill which has already been published.

Despite several journalists pushing him to come clear on whether he’ll support or oppose the BBI if the secretariat ignored his proposals, Ruto gave the questions a wide berth, at some point warning the journalists not to speak for the secretariat.

In his proposals, Ruto and his allies say that a referendum should be conducted in 2022 alongside the general election.

Those in the know intimate that Ruto wants to take advantage of the current situation, hoping that the BBI falls, and he takes credit.

In case the BBI falls, Ruto is preparing to take a candid position and brag how he fought for the “hustler nation” and use the narrative for his 2022 Presidential bid.

In case the BBI passes, Ruto will take credit for it, using the clauses that he is already taking credit for right now, despite having avoided the whole process.

Ruto is also at crossroads, and does not want to take President Uhuru Kenyatta head on by opposing BBI, which is a product of the handshake between him and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Constitutionally, the Deputy President is the President’s principal assistant, and if he opposes the President it would mean a crisis in government, which would force one of them out of office. Without a doubt, that would be Ruto.

With that in mind, Ruto will never support or oppose the BBI, but will take credit of whatever outcome, the classical example of a fence-sitter.

Currently, Ruto is so desperate to say no to BBI, but will use his lieutenants to campaign against the Bill, hoping it falls for his benefit.

In the next few weeks, there will be fierce campaigns from his allies opposing the BBI, and where possible they will sabotage the process of collecting signatures.

