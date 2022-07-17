in ENTERTAINMENT

Why CS Amina Mohamed’s Daughter Firyal Is Trending On Twitter

Firyal Mohamed
Sports CS Amina Mohamed's Daughter Firyal Mohamed (Courtesy)

For the better part of last week, Sports CS Amina Mohamed was under fire on Twitter following the news that sportsman Ferdinand Omanyala failed to secure a Visa to Oregon, USA in time for the World Athletics Championships.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to compete on Friday but his visa was delayed forcing him to wait longer.

While the bulk of Team Kenya made the trip after being flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, Omanyala stayed behind a move that irked social media users.

It later emerged that Omanyala’s Visa delay was caused by 32 ‘joyriders’ who included officials who were prioritized at the expense of the sportsmen.

Although Omanyala managed to secure his visa last minute and travel for the Olympics, KoT are up in arms over the incompetence of the Sports Ministry.

Notably, a photo of sports CS Amina Mohamed’s daughter Firyal Mohamed has been circulated with speculations that she attended the event at the expense of taxpayers’ money.

Kahawa Tungu cannot however authenticate if Firyal traveled for the Olympics as speculated.

For instance, a trip down Firyal’s Instagram account shows that she is a globe trotter and has not been in the country for quite some time.

Going by her Instagram story, she is currently in the Hamptons, New York City.

Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions on the same, with a section castigating her while others opted to stand by her.

Here are some reactions from Twitter: 

