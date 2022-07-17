Why CS Amina Mohamed’s Daughter Firyal Is Trending On Twitter

For the better part of last week, Sports CS Amina Mohamed was under fire on Twitter following the news that sportsman Ferdinand Omanyala failed to secure a Visa to Oregon, USA in time for the World Athletics Championships.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to compete on Friday but his visa was delayed forcing him to wait longer.

While the bulk of Team Kenya made the trip after being flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, Omanyala stayed behind a move that irked social media users.

It later emerged that Omanyala’s Visa delay was caused by 32 ‘joyriders’ who included officials who were prioritized at the expense of the sportsmen.

Although Omanyala managed to secure his visa last minute and travel for the Olympics, KoT are up in arms over the incompetence of the Sports Ministry.

Notably, a photo of sports CS Amina Mohamed’s daughter Firyal Mohamed has been circulated with speculations that she attended the event at the expense of taxpayers’ money.

Kahawa Tungu cannot however authenticate if Firyal traveled for the Olympics as speculated.

For instance, a trip down Firyal’s Instagram account shows that she is a globe trotter and has not been in the country for quite some time.

Going by her Instagram story, she is currently in the Hamptons, New York City.

Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions on the same, with a section castigating her while others opted to stand by her.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

This is CS Amina Mohammed's daughter, Firyal,, she's among the joyriders who went to USA using the taxpayers money. Mind you Omanyala was left out.💔 📸 Courtesy. pic.twitter.com/I8wTnejabQ — MSWAKI (@itsPinocchiooo) July 17, 2022

Why KOT should RESPECT the Privacy of Firyal. Yes, she's the Daughter of CS Amina Mohammed. This Picture was taken at Kasarani when she went to Support Omanyala like any other Kenyan. She's Currently in Kenya and not Oregon as it's being claimed. #TeamKenya pic.twitter.com/OzLYwl8qa8 — Athena (@SelinaTeyie) July 17, 2022

Please keep Firyal’s name out of your QWERTY keypads. Y’all already made Taruri leave twitter, we don’t need another hot babe deactivating her socials because you can’t find witches to burn. Tell them about yourself, or me… — BOO THEIST (@RamzZy_) July 17, 2022

KoT should stop attacking the beautiful shwarrie for Oregon firyal she gorgeous maaan Lemme tell you MAINA atleast our taxes are being eaten by Mali Safi imagine if it was atwolis daughter pic.twitter.com/SG7vHTyasO — darklarm (@darklarm) July 17, 2022

Kenyans have this habit of directing their anger on the most vulnerable people. I don’t care if you are insulting Amina Mohamed. She’s a public official. But to claim that her 32 year old daughter is the reason your athletes never made it to the US in time is IDIOCY. — D I K E M B E (@Disembe) July 17, 2022

