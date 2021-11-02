Why Former LSK President Allen Gichuhi Rejected Gov’t Appointment

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Allen Gichuhi has turned down an appointment to chair the Industrial Property Tribunal.

His appointment was announced by Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina through a gazette notice, for a three-year term starting October 6, 2021.

But in a letter to the CS, Mr Gichuhi said he was unable to take up the role over a number of reasons including his unavailability.

Mr Gichuhi who is a senior partner at Wamae & Allen Advocates also noted that he was not subjected to a competitive recruitment process.

Read: LSK President Allen Gichuhi Rubbishes Claims That Cliff Ombeta Is Not Licensed

“I was not consulted about my availability and willingness to take up this appointment. I am not aware of any open, fair and competitive recruitment process leading to my appointment,” he said.

He added: “I am the senior partner in a busy law firm and having consulted with my partners. Such an appointment would cause a conflict of interest in matters that my firm handles for various clients that may give rise to a dispute before the Industrial Property Tribunal.”

He also rejected the appointment because he was busy and heavy laden with arbitral practice and pursuit of further studies and personal commitments.

The 48th President of the LSK also wondered why he was being appointed to a position that was already filled.

Read Also: Members Seek To Oust LSK President Allen Gichuhi Over Misconduct

The current chair Brown Kairaria’s term ends in 2022.

“I would really appreciate if my appointment is de-gazetted forthwith and another person appointed in my place,” he told CS Maina.

On Friday, October 29, Gichuhi’s three-year appointment was reversed and the same gazetted.

Also reversed was the appointment of Weda Isoe, who had been named to chair the Competition Tribunal.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...