WHO Warns of Fake Compensation Schemes for People Adversely Affected by Covid-19 Vaccine

Kenyans have been asked to remain vigilant after it was revealed that fraudsters are now duping people that they can offer compensation for adverse effects due to the Covid-19 vaccination.

The fraudsters are reportedly corresponding to users alerting them of a ‘ Covid-19 Lottery Compensation Prize’ from the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation.

“WHO seeks to warn the public at large that the ‘Covid-19 Lottery Compensation Prize’ is a scam being falsely perpetrated in the name of WHO,” the UN agency said.

The people behind the scheme ask users to send some money for processing the compensation, and defraud them in the process.

In March this year, a compensation scheme dubbed Covax claims was launched to offer compensation to people who had suffered any bodily injury or serious illness as a result of getting the Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The claims do not attract any form of payment and are not given by way of lottery.

The WHO clarified that it is not under any contractual relationship or partnership with any entity for the compensation.

“WHO is not offering or conducting a lottery prize to compensate individuals, whose names or contact details are purportedly selected at random, for the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”the organization said.

“WHO asks the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent emails and recommends the use of reliable sources to obtain factual information about Covid-19 and other health issues.”

Applications for compensation can be made through www.covaxclaims.com website. It is exclusive to people who have gotten the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

The application must be submitted with evidence in form of documentation from a medical doctor, registered nurse or pharmacist.

