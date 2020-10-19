Who Owns Parliament Buildings? PSC Unable To Produce Title Deeds

The Public Service Commission (PSC) is unable to provide title deeds for several Parliament building, raising suspicion on the ownership of the buildings.

The multi-billion buildings in question include the main Parliament building, Centre for Parliamentary Studies (CPST), Protection House and the Juvenile Court House.

According to revelations by auditor general Nancy Gathungu, failure to provide the documents puts to question the security of the crucial buildings.

“The Commission (PSC) did not provide for audit review, ownership documents for properties owned and controlled by the commission. Consequently, it was not possible to confirm the ownership of the assets owned by the commission and whether they are properly safeguarded,” said the auditor.

Also, it was revealed that PSC could not prove ownership of the County Hall, where it has offices.

Without title deeds, PSC cannot claim ownership of the assets in question, exposing them to potential theft by grabbers and private developers.

Apart from PSC, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) was in 2018 unable to produce title deeds for five airports including Manda Airport (Lamu), Kisumu International Airport, Eldoret International Airport, Wilson Airport and Ukunda Airport.

KAA said that the title deeds for Kisumu International Airport and Manda Airport were missing, while those of Eldoret International Airport and Wilson AIrport were with private lawyers handling cases.

It was further said that the title deed for Ukunda Airport was with the Ethics and Anti-Corru[ption Commission (EACC) over investigations.

