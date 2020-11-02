WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom In Quarantine After Contact Tested Positive For Coronavirus

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is in quarantine after a contact tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, the former Ethiopia minister for Health said he will adhere to the WHO protocols and will be working from home.

Tedros did however, note that he is yet to exhibit symptoms associated with the virus.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19,” he tweeted.

“I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home.”

He also insisted that the only way to break the chains of transmission, suppress the virus and protect health systems was by strictly complying with the health guidance.

The virus that was identified late last year has thus far claimed nearly 1.2 million lives and infected over 46 million others worldwide.

European countries have been experiencing a surge in positive cases as Kenya is said to have been hit by a second wave.

On Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta hinted at imposing yet another lockdown should Kenyans continue ignoring the health guidelines.

“We’re going through that very difficult time of saying ‘now what do we do again, do we close up?’ We shall be coming back to that…not today, but soon…but when I see this, it says that we don’t have to (go into lockdown) if only people would observe (guidelines) and would be caring of their fellow citizens,” he said.

As of Sunday, November 1, the country had 55,877 confirmed infections, 1,013 deaths and 37,194 recoveries.

