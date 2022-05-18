111-year-old White Rhino Hotel in Nyeri Up for Auction

As the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to bite, Nyeri’s iconic White Rhino Hotel has been placed up for auction, joining an increasing number of establishments that have gone under.

Garam Investments Auctioneers is planning to sell the 111-year-old facility in the heart of Nyeri town on June 2.

The auctioneers stated in a notice published in local newspapers that the facility, which sits on a three-acre plot, has land rates arrears of Sh1.2 million as of July 2021.

The leasehold property has an annual revisable ground rent of Sh146,400, according to the auctioneers, for a term of 50 years beginning September 1, 2008.

“Bidders will be expected to produce a bidding deposit of Sh10 million by way of cash or bankers cheque before being allowed to bid,” Garam said.

Legend Hotels Limited manages the facility, which was built in 1910. It got its name after white settlers shot and killed a rhino at the site.

The hotel was originally designed for big game hunters and only accepted white guests. But that changed in 1965, making it one of the region’s largest hotels.

Europeans Berkely Cole, Lord Cranworth, and Sandy Herd were the first owners. When Kenya gained her independence, the trio sold it to Ramnic Bhadrese, an Asian businessman, who eventually sold it to Amos Wamuyu in 1970.

Wamuyu removed a ‘whites-only’ sign that had been up at the entrance.

After fifteen years, the hotel was sold to the current owners, the family of former Kieni MP David Munene Kairu, who run it through Legend Hotels Limited. In 2001, it was designated as a national monument.

A bar, restaurant, staff quarters, administration block, coffee shop, butchery, gatehouse, underground parking, and a borehole are all part of the multi-storey hotel.

The hotel will be the region’s fourth prominent hotel to close due to the negative impacts of the pandemic.

In October of last year, the 1920s-era Outspan and Treetops hotels were up for sale.

Serena Mountain Lounge, on Chaka Road, closed in March of last year.

Green Hills hotel, which is linked to the late former President Mwai Kibaki, ceased operations in March 2021.

