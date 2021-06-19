Whistleblower in Maasai Mara Heist Exposé Spencer Sankale Fired

Maasai Mara University has relieved Spencer Sankale of his duties.

Sankale is the whistleblower in the Maasai Mara Heist exposé that aired on Citizen TV in 2019.

In a letter signed by Chairman of Council, Kennedy ole Kerei, Sankale was found guilty of nine offenses after a disciplinary meeting held by the council on June 16, 2020.

Sankale, who claimed that the varsity’s Vice Chancellor Mary Walingo swindled Sh177 million from the institution, was found guilty of sustained incitement of the university staff and general public against his employer, sustained insolence against his employer and malicious misrepresentation of his employer.

The council also found him guilty of libel and defamation and falsely maligning the image and reputation of the university.

Sankale was also found guilty of sustained insubordination and failure to act in the best interest of the university sustained disregard of university standard and procedure, sustained cyberbullying and sustained disregard of university standards and procedures.

“Due to the aforementioned, the Council resolved to summarily terminate your employment with the university with immediate effect, in accordance with section 44 (4)(d)(g) of the Employment Act,” the dismissal letter dated June 17 read.

“Note that you shall be paid a one month’s salary in lieu of notice.”

Sankale was ordered to clear with relevant authorities within the institution before his exit.

Last year, Sankale claimed colleagues and friends had turned on him over the exposé.

“Things have turned out to the worst level possible. I became the black sheep at work and things are not well,” complained Sankale.

“The theft has not stopped but we are sharing information with the relevant authorities as and when the theft occurred.”

Walingo was arrested and prosecuted alongside four others. After denying 10 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud and abuse of office, they were granted Sh20 million bond or an alternative of Sh10 million bail.

Other suspects included; the school’s Deputy VC of Finance and Planning Simon Kasine, Deputy VC of Academics John Almadi, Finance officer Anaclet Okumu and the VC’s driver Noor Hassan Abdi.

